Atiku under fire over call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI) has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent call for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying the appeal could weaken confidence in the rule of law and send a wrong message on accountability.

The group said Atiku’s position on the issue appeared inconsistent with his long-standing advocacy for justice and national unity, urging him to reconsider his comments in the interest of national cohesion.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communication, Dr Tunji Bamidele, DWI said it was concerned that Atiku’s position might be misinterpreted as encouraging disregard for legal processes.

Dr Bamidele said: “Nnamdi Kanu is currently facing serious charges, including terrorism and treasonable felony, which involve allegations of incitement to violence and the destruction of public and private property. These are matters before the court, and the legal process should be allowed to run its course.

“By calling for Kanu’s unconditional release, there is a risk of undermining the judicial process and the efforts of those working to maintain peace and security.”

The group noted that while political leaders have the right to express their opinions, public statements on ongoing cases should be handled with caution to avoid sending mixed signals about the sanctity of the law.

“It is important that all citizens, including political leaders, demonstrate respect for judicial institutions and uphold the principle that justice must take its due course. Any position that suggests otherwise could affect public trust in the system,” Dr Bamidele added.

He said the organisation’s concern was to ensure that public discourse on sensitive national issues like Kanu’s trial remained focused on due process and national stability.

“Justice is not a concept to be politicised. It is a foundation of democratic governance that must be protected at all times,” he said.

The DWI also called on Nigerians to engage in issue-based discussions on national unity, peace, and reconciliation rather than politicising ongoing legal matters.

“We must remain committed to building a country where the law applies equally to everyone. That is the only way to ensure long-term peace and stability,” the statement added.