ASUU Strike: Union reports progress in talks with FG

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reported progress in its ongoing negotiations with the Federal Government over the implementation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement and other outstanding demands that led to the union’s warning strike.

In its Strike Bulletin No. 2, issued by the National Strike Coordinating Committee (NSCC) and signed by Dr. Christopher Piwuna, the union confirmed that the government’s negotiation team, led by Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, has presented documented responses and made offers aimed at resolving key contentious issues.

The bulletin, dated October 19, 2025, and obtained by Vanguard on Sunday night, stated that the NSCC met at ASUU’s National Secretariat on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to review developments since the industrial action began.

According to the statement, ASUU members across the country have remained “resolute and united” in implementing the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of September 28, 2025, which declared the warning strike after the government failed to meet the union’s demands within a 14-day ultimatum.

ASUU disclosed that progress has been recorded in several areas, including the release of third-party deductions, payment of promotion arrears, mainstreaming of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), resolution of issues surrounding the confiscation of the University of Abuja land, and the victimisation of members at Kogi State University (KSU), Lagos State University (LASU), and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The bulletin further noted that engagements are continuing on all aspects of the draft renegotiated 2009 Agreement, guided by principles of collective bargaining and involving relevant Senate Committees and other stakeholders.

While commending the resilience of its members nationwide, the union urged them to remain steadfast and avoid distractions as talks progress.

“Our members have shown exemplary commitment to the struggle. We must remain united and resolute in the few days ahead,” the statement read.

ASUU also advised members to rely solely on verified information from their Branch Chairpersons and to attend regular branch congress meetings for updates.

Reaffirming its commitment to the revitalisation of Nigeria’s public universities through dialogue and collective action, ASUU concluded the bulletin with its familiar slogan:

“United we bargain, divided we beg! Solidarity forever!”