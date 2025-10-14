ASUU Strike: Reps move to avert total breakdown in University System

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has expressed concern over the ongoing two-week warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing it as a serious threat to the stability of Nigeria’s higher education system and national development.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance moved on Tuesday by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, who urged immediate legislative intervention to prevent the situation from escalating into another prolonged shutdown of academic activities.

Whingan explained that the strike resulted from unresolved issues between ASUU and the Federal Government, including the implementation of previous agreements on university revitalization funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure, and institutional autonomy.

He cautioned that while the current action is termed a “warning strike,” similar actions in the past have often snowballed into long-term crises that disrupted academic calendars, frustrated students, and stalled research and innovation.

“The Nigerian university system is central to our national development, innovation, and human-capital growth,” Whingan said. “Any disruption weakens our economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.”

The lawmaker, citing Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), emphasized that education is both a constitutional responsibility and a driver of social and technological progress. He urged both the government and university unions to work together to safeguard its continuity and quality.

He further lamented that repeated industrial actions have led to student dropouts, brain drain, and a loss of public confidence, posing a threat to Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

Following deliberation, the House resolved to mandate its Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately mediate between ASUU and the Federal Government to find a lasting and mutually acceptable resolution.

The lawmakers also appealed to both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue, and place the interests of students and the nation above all else.

Additionally, the House urged the Federal Government to establish a permanent joint consultative platform with recognized university unions to ensure continuous engagement and prevent future industrial actions.

The Committee on Legislative Compliance was directed to monitor and report the progress of the mediation to the House within one week.