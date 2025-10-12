ASUU: FG warns against disruption of academic calendar

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

…Reiterates commitment to resolving contending issues

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure a lasting resolution of all outstanding issues affecting Nigeria’s university system.

In a joint statement issued by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmed, the government restated its readiness to maintain dialogue with the union, emphasizing that the administration has demonstrated sincerity, patience, and goodwill in addressing ASUU’s concerns.

According to the ministers, virtually all the issues raised by the union have been substantially addressed. These include the introduction of enhanced teaching allowances and notable improvements in the conditions of service for academic staff.

They explained that the few remaining matters now fall under the jurisdiction of the newly reconstituted governing councils of individual universities.

The statement, however, expressed concern that despite the government’s fulfilment of agreed deadlines and sustained dialogue, ASUU has chosen to embark on industrial action rather than return to the negotiation table. The ministers described the union’s decision as “unfair to students and the public,” given the government’s demonstrable commitment to resolving the issues.

They reiterated that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the government continues to prioritize the welfare of university staff and the stability of the academic calendar. While dialogue remains the most effective means of dispute resolution, the ministers maintained that the government would enforce the extant “no work, no pay” labour policy should academic activities be disrupted.

“While the government continues to demonstrate goodwill and flexibility, it will not abdicate its responsibility to uphold fairness and accountability in the use of public resources,” the statement said.

Reassuring Nigerian students, parents, and the general public, the ministers affirmed that the Federal Government remains committed to maintaining industrial harmony across tertiary institutions. They urged academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue rather than confrontation in the collective interest of the education sector.

They further noted that ongoing education reforms are aimed at improving teaching and research conditions, strengthening institutional autonomy, and promoting innovation within an environment of mutual respect and productivity.

The statement concluded with an appeal to ASUU to reconsider its position and return to the negotiation table in the best interest of students and the future of Nigeria’s education system.