ASUU accuses FG of insincerity in collective bargaining

…Urges President Tinubu to Stem Wave of Resignations in Public Varsities

By Adeola Badru

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of insincerity in its approach to collective bargaining and neglect of tertiary education, particularly in the welfare and working conditions of lecturers in public universities.

The union reiterated its commitment to securing improved welfare for its members and ensuring that the government provides adequate funding for the revitalisation of public universities in the interest of the children of ordinary Nigerians.

Chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter of ASUU, Dr. Adefemi Afolabi, made this known on Thursday while speaking on Situation Room, a radio programme aired in Ibadan.

ASUU had on Monday commenced a two-week warning strike to protest the Federal Government’s failure to sign the renegotiated draft agreement produced by the Yayale Ahmed-led committee, which concluded its work over eight months ago.

Dr. Afolabi accused the government of taking the union’s patience for granted despite ASUU’s commitment to dialogue.

He said the union resorted to the warning strike due to the government’s “delay tactics” and disregard for the principles of collective bargaining.

“We waited for eight months and even organised peaceful protests to sensitise Nigerians on the need for government to sign the renegotiated agreement with the Yayale Ahmed committee. But rather than honour that effort, government came back to us with another committee to start the entire engagement afresh,” he lamented.

Describing the move as “a waste of time and resources,” Afolabi said the government appeared “more interested in buying time than resolving issues affecting lecturers’ welfare and working conditions.”

He expressed deep concern over the growing wave of resignations among senior academics in Nigeria’s public universities, noting that many professors were leaving for better opportunities abroad, while newly employed lecturers were also quitting due to poor remuneration and unfavourable working conditions.

“We do not work in an ideal environment. How do you reward intellectuals with so little and still expect them to be happy or productive? Our strike is a reaction to the government’s lack of sincerity,” he said.

“Inflation keeps rising, transportation costs are unbearable, and many lecturers can barely meet their basic needs. Some can no longer afford to come to the office, and those who do can hardly concentrate.”

Afolabi warned that the ongoing exodus of academic staff and the loss of interest among first-class graduates in pursuing academic careers could have dire consequences for the future of Nigeria’s higher education system.

“Professors are voluntarily resigning and relocating abroad, while first-class graduates are no longer interested in lecturing. These developments are alarming and must be addressed urgently,” he cautioned.

The ASUU chairman called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and demonstrate genuine commitment to addressing the crisis, warning that continued neglect could lead to the collapse of the public university system.