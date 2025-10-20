Aso Villa under tight security as #FreeNnamdiKanu protest grips Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Heavy security presence enveloped the Presidential Villa and major routes across Abuja on Monday following plans for a protest demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The demonstration, organized by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, caused traffic disruptions at key entry points into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Security agencies, including soldiers, police officers, and hooded operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), were deployed in large numbers, sealing off access to the Three Arms Zone and intensifying stop-and-search operations.

Even staff of the Presidential Villa with official parking permits were redirected to alternative routes as all entry points around the State House were temporarily closed.

A Villa staff member took to social media to express frustration over the lockdown, writing: “Please, can someone find out what is going on in the Villa? All access roads are blocked. Nobody is allowed in, even with tags.”

The security measures caused heavy gridlock along the Keffi–Abuja Expressway, as soldiers mounted checkpoints at the Karu Bridge near the Sani Abacha Barracks as early as 4 a.m. Civil servants and traders commuting from Nyanya, Karu, Mararaba, and Masaka were particularly affected.

Similar security cordons were reported along the Dutse–Bwari axis and Airport Road, where travelers heading toward the Central Business District were advised to take detours. One advisory circulated among workers read: “Good morning, dear colleagues. Please, if you are coming from Airport Road to Central Area, follow Area 1. Security blocked from National Mosque.”

Security patrols were also visible around Eagle Square, the Federal Secretariat, and the National Assembly to prevent possible disruptions.

Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested and extradited to Nigeria in June 2021, remains in detention despite multiple court orders for his release. His supporters have continued to mount pressure on the Federal Government, citing concerns over his deteriorating health.