Army reaffirms unwavering commitment to National security, commends Tinubu’s support

By Musa Ubàndawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:–The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remains at the forefront of the nation’s battle against terrorism and insurgency, making immense sacrifices to preserve peace, stability, and territorial integrity across the country.

General Oluyede made this known on Wednesday while declaring open a one-day Seminar on Transformational Leadership and Nigerian Army Operational Effectiveness in a Joint Multi-Agency Environment, held at the auditorium of the 8 Division Headquarters, Sokoto.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander, Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma Major General Ibinkunle Ajose, the chief of Army staff General Oluyede noted that the seminar’s theme was carefully chosen to underscore the Army’s strong emphasis on leadership excellence and operational efficiency.

He emphasized that junior and mid-level commanders play a critical role in the success of all Nigerian Army operations, particularly in the ongoing efforts to secure the nation from internal and external threats. The COAS commended the Department of Transformation and Innovation for sustaining this vital initiative aimed at grooming future leaders of the Army.

On behalf of the Nigerian Army, General Oluyede expressed profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast support, strategic direction, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational success of the Nigerian military.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General Olusegun Samson Abai, represented by the Director, Department of Training and Innovation, Major General Muhammed Usman, stated that the seminar aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy to build a well motivated, professionally competent, and combat ready force.

According to him, the seminar aims to enhance leadership capacity among junior and mid-cadre officers, while also addressing critical issues affecting operational efficiency, including post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse among personnel.

“I urge all participants to actively engage in this seminar, which is designed to strengthen leadership capacity and improve operational readiness,” he said. “The seminar will feature three key lectures focusing on building leadership capacity among commanders, the effects of PTSD on operational effectiveness, and the impact of drug and substance abuse on combat readiness in the Nigerian Army.”

General Abai expressed his profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for approving and supporting the seminar, and for his strategic guidance in driving continuous transformation within the Nigerian Army.