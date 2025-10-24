Army nabs notorious terror kingpin Babawo Badoo, 37 others

FILE IMAGE

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, with agency report

The Nigerian Army has recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of a wanted terrorist and violent extremist leader, Idris Idris, popularly known as Babawo Badoo.

No fewer than 37 other criminal suspects were also arrested during coordinated operations across different parts of the country.

A source at the Army Headquarters informed that the operations also led to the rescue of 15 kidnapped victims.

The source noted that two terrorists were killed, while assorted weapons, ammunition, and logistics items were recovered across various theatres of operation.

According to the source, Babawo Badoo was the notorious insurgent leader behind several deadly attacks and abductions in the North-Central region.

“He was arrested on October 20 by troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE at Lugere Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The suspect was apprehended following credible intelligence, and troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 10 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a mobile phone, and N12,000,” the source said.

The source further revealed that troops of Sector 1, Operation ENDURING PEACE, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and Civilian Joint Task Force, raided a criminal hideout at Saya Village in Bassa Local Government Area, where 19 suspects were apprehended and are currently under investigation.

Abducted victims rescued

Meanwhile, Troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued two abducted persons during a coordinated operation in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State. The operation, conducted on Wednesday, covered Kukawa, Shuwaka, Ganjuwa, and Tunga villages, following the abduction of two individuals identified as Muhammadu Sani and Ibrahim Manman along the Wanka-Dengi road in Kanam.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops launched a rescue mission, cordoned off the area, and engaged the suspected kidnappers on the outskirts of Tunga village.

According to a statement by Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of the JTF Operation Enduring Peace, “The criminals opened fire on the troops, who responded with superior firepower, neutralising two of the suspects, while others fled.

with gunshot wounds.

“A thorough search of the criminals’ hideout led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, one locally fabricated rifle, eight cartridges, and other items used for their illicit activities. The rescued victims were safely reunited with their families after undergoing standard security checks, while the recovered weapons and items remain in military custody for further investigation.”

Major Zhakom reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Task Force to sustaining intensive operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the protection of lives and property across the Joint Operations Area.