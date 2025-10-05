Ari Jay’s ‘My Love’ storms music airwaves

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nigerian singer Timilehin Jonah, popularly known as Ari Jay, has released her latest single My Love, a track already gaining significant airplay across radio stations and streaming platforms.

The single, which follows her debut track Apology, blends Afrobeats with dancehall rhythms and elements of Bollywood-inspired chants, creating a unique sound that has drawn attention from both fans and industry insiders.

Signed under Jamika Entertainment, Ari Jay described the inspiration behind My Love as a universal expression of affection rather than a personal dedication.

“The song is not really directed to anyone I am romantically involved with,” she said. “It is just my way of expressing the feeling of love.”

Ari Jay cites Tiwa Savage and Simi as her musical influences, while also acknowledging the impact of working with her labelmates, Yung Bos and Koredianx, since joining Jamika Entertainment in early 2025.

Jamika Entertainment’s Head of Operations, Stanley Ihensekhien, praised her rise, saying,

“She is destined to be not just one of the top female acts but a major force in Nigeria and globally.”

Since its release, My Love has been climbing Nigerian music charts and has received strong support from on-air personalities who highlight Ari Jay’s melodic delivery and fusion of genres. With growing momentum, the young artiste is positioning herself as one of Afrobeats’ emerging voices to watch.