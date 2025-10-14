APM Terminals Apapa marks 440 days without Lost Time Injury

GLOBAL SAFETY: Chief Executive Officer, APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke (sixth from right); President-General, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi (seventh from right); Chairman, Apapa Local Government, Hon. Idowu Senbanjo (middle); Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen (seventh from left) and others during the celebration of APM Terminals’ 2025 Global Safety Day at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, on Thursday.

By Godwin Oritse

APM Terminals Apapa has achieved a major safety milestone, recording 440 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) — a testament to the company’s strong commitment to ensuring a safe and secure work environment for all employees and port users.

Speaking at celebration of Global Safety Day held at Lagos Port Complex, LPC, Themed “We Start with Safety”, Mr. Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, said that this year’s observance underscored the company’s philosophy that safety is not merely a priority but a core value underpinning every operation.

Knudsen described the achievement as a significant demonstration of teamwork, discipline, and a strong safety culture that permeates every aspect of operations at the terminal.

“At APM Terminals, safety is not something we talk about occasionally — it is the foundation of everything we do,” Knudsen said. “Achieving 440 days without a Lost Time Injury reflects the dedication and vigilance of our workforce. We must continue to stay alert, remain curious about our environment, and ensure that every task begins and ends with safety.” He stated

He explained that the Global Safety Day theme reflects APM Terminals’ enduring commitment to its people, customers, and partners across the logistics chain.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed that safety remains the company’s most important value — both within and beyond the terminal gates.

“Safety is at the heart of our operations,” Klinke said. “It is how we care for one another, how we protect our customers’ cargo, and how we build a sustainable future. We want safety to be more than a checklist; we want it to be a conversation — one that continues every day among our colleagues and across the port community.”

Representing the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani, commended APM Terminals for sustaining high safety standards.

Speaking through the Assistant General Manager, Safety, Engr. Adesanya Adebola, Sani noted that prioritising safety directly contributes to operational excellence.

“Safety reduces incidents, downtime, and lost time injuries, which in turn enhances productivity and growth,” he said. “By maintaining such high standards, APM Terminals sets a benchmark that boosts confidence among customers and partners alike.”

Similarly, the Divisional Police Officer of Apapa Port, CSP Christy Ohuei, encouraged port workers to treat safety as a personal responsibility.

“Guard your safety jealously,” she urged. “You must be safe to perform your duties excellently.”

In recognition of outstanding commitment to safety, several employees received awards during the ceremony. Gift Bassey was honoured as Most Outstanding Contractor Personnel, Justin Ogbu as Most Outstanding Supervisor, and Mr Maxwell Okojokwo as Most Outstanding Fleet Driver.

APM Terminals Apapa, a part of the global A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, is Nigeria’s largest container terminal and the gateway to the nation’s commercial capital. Since assuming operations in 2006 under the Federal Government’s port concession programme, the terminal has invested heavily in modern equipment, digitalisation, and workforce training to enhance safety, efficiency, and service delivery. The terminal handles a sizable volume of Nigeria’s containerised cargo and plays a pivotal role in facilitating trade, job creation, and economic growth.