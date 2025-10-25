APGA 2023 presidential candidate, Justice Umeadi, quits party, withdraws from politics

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general election, Justice Prof. Peter Umeadi, has announced his resignation from the party and his withdrawal from all forms of partisan politics in Nigeria.

In a letter personally signed and dated November 24, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of APGA Ward 1, Nri, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Onyekwelu Jideobi, Justice Prof. Umeadi expressed appreciation to APGA for granting him the opportunity to fly its flag in the last presidential election.

The letter titled “Resignation from Membership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)” read in part:

“I respectfully write to resign from my membership of Nri Ward 1, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). By the same token, I withdraw from all partisan politics in Nigeria.

I thank APGA for fielding me as its presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. The resignation of my membership from APGA and withdrawal from partisan politics in Nigeria takes effect from today. Accept the assurance of my warmest regards.”

Justice Prof. Umeadi, who ran on the Umeadi–Mohammed 2023 ticket, was the first jurist and law academic to emerge as a presidential candidate of a major political party in Nigeria. His campaign was anchored on the principles of rule of law, separation of powers, and due process, with a vision for social progress and equitable opportunity for all Nigerians.

He joined APGA on March 20, 2019, at Nri Ward 1, and clinched the party’s presidential ticket on June 1, 2022. His candidacy, widely regarded as a new chapter for legal professionals in Nigerian politics, emphasized integrity, fairness, and institutional reform.

Born on July 4, 1955, Justice Prof. Umeadi served as Chief Judge of Anambra State from 2011 to 2019. He is also a Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a Life Bencher, Patron of the Anambra Book and Creativity Network (ANBUKRAFT), and a member of the World Jurist Association (WJA).

With numerous awards and professional recognitions to his name, Justice Prof. Umeadi’s withdrawal marks the end of an era for one of Nigeria’s most respected legal minds to have ventured into partisan politics.