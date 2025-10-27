APC will not implode over defectors – Bayelsa APC chieftain tackle Nabena

Nabena

By Innocent Anaba

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Kenelayefa Stevens has described as unfounded and misleading, the claims by the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena that the party would implode due to recent defections in the state.

Nabena, the former National Publicity Secretary had in an interview, claimed that the party would implode due to recent defections at the state and national levels.

Nabena also made several remarks about the leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the evolving dynamics within the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC, particularly in light of Governor Douye Diri’s defection

But reacting, Stevens, in a statement, yesterday, dismissed the alleged mischievous concern expressed by Nabena as unfounded and misleading.

He argued that Nabena’s political relevance is marginal at best,” It is difficult to take seriously the opinion of someone who, on election day, chooses the comfort of a hotel room over active participation in the field.

“I challenge Mr. Nabena to publish his polling unit results from 2015 to date. Let the facts speak to his commitment or lack thereof, to the APC. Politics is not a platform for empty rhetoric, it is a results-driven endeavour. And in this regard, Mr. Nabena has consistently underperformed.

“His recent comments are clearly part of a calculated effort to preserve the waning influence of his principal, driven by fears that Governor Diri’s entry into the APC may shift the balance of power.

“Now, to address the claim that the APC does not need defecting governors, such a statement betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of political strategy.

“Politics is, and always will be, a game of numbers. Governor Diri’s defection is a strategic gain, one that strengthens our party’s position ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Contrary to Mr. Nabena’s fears, Governor Diri has proven himself to be a unifier, an inclusive leader committed to working with all stakeholders for the collective good.

“A quality that has endeared him to many across the state. His arrival has been met with enthusiasm by the majority of our party faithful, as it opens new avenues for electoral success both at the state and national levels.

“It is also worth emphasising the competence of our current National Chairman. His administrative prowess and ability to harmonise diverse interests within the party have been evident since his emergence.

“Under his stewardship, the APC is not only stable but also poised for continued victories.”

Stevens also assured that the APC remains robust, inclusive, and forward-looking, adding that no amount of fear-mongering or self-serving commentary will derail the progress we are making.

He also described Governor Diri’s defection as a welcome development, “and we remain confident in the leadership of President Tinubu and our party’s national executives.”