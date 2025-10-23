APC to ADC: Stop hallucinating about persecution, we do not silence opposition

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described as unfounded claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the President Bola Tinubu-led ruling party is silencing opposition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the ADC has accused Tinubu of trying to silence the opposition ahead of 2027.

Reacting, the APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Thursday, said, “you can’t silence what Nigerians have already tuned out.”

According to him, the ADC’s statement is the political equivalent of a mosquito accusing a lion of roaring too loudly.

Oladejo said that ADC had started making excuses for its imminent defeat before the polls.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the APC is too focused on results to be distracted by professional complainers.

“The only thing being silenced in Nigeria today is failure, confusion, and the politics of bitterness that the opposition has perfected as an art form.

“The ADC should stop hallucinating about persecution and start learning basic political arithmetic,” he said.

Oladejo said that President Tinubu and the APC “are too busy reshaping Nigeria’s destiny to bother with political spectators who only appear during election season to make noise and vanish after the count.”

He said that while the APC was building stronger structures, refining strategies, and consolidating internal unity for more result-oriented governance, the opposition– led by the ADC – was preoccupied with compiling the names of members to expel.

“It is laughable that a party which exists only on newspaper pages and WhatsApp groups claims to be “under threat.”

“From whom, exactly? Nigerians have long moved on from empty political vessels.

“The ADC’s brand of politics has no base, no followers, and no relevance – just a press release and a logo that might soon need a missing person’s announcement.

“The ADC’s strategy seems to be to blame its opponents in advance while ignoring its own tragic flaws, internal chaos, and complete lack of grassroots connection.

“You don’t lose elections because your opponents silenced you – you lose because the people don’t believe in you,” he said.

He said that APC remained unwavering in its mission to build a nation of opportunities, unity, and prosperity under President Tinubu.

“We will not be distracted by political comedians seeking attention through cheap drama.

“As for the ADC – stop crying wolf; the nation has moved on,” he added.

