APC launches Northwest E-registration training in Kaduna

Gov. Uba Sani Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Governance

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated the Northwest E-Registration Train-the-Trainers Refresher Training in Kaduna, a key step in the party’s ongoing digital transformation drive.

The programme was declared open by APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, represented by Deputy National Chairman (North), Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori. Yilwatda said the initiative aims to modernize membership management and deepen internal party democracy.

“This training is key to preparing our structures for the next political cycle through innovation, discipline, and unity,” he said, emphasizing that the digital registration would enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability across party structures.

The Coordinating Governor of APC Northwest Zone and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, praised the initiative as timely and strategic. Represented by Kaduna State Secretary to the Government, Dr. Abdulkadir Meyare, Sani reaffirmed the state’s commitment to digital governance, citing the Smart City Project and Open Government Partnership as examples of ongoing reforms. He urged participants to uphold transparency and integrity throughout the exercise.

APC National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Sulaiman Argungu, noted that the e-registration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for innovation-driven leadership, adding:

“With the support of President Tinubu, we are building a smart, transparent, and accessible party. Every APC member must be visible, verifiable, and valuable.”

Lord Mayor Emma Eneukwu, Chairman of the E-Registration Organising Committee, explained that the digital registration covers the seven Northwest states — Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Jigawa. Members are required to present their National Identification Number (NIN) and INEC registration numbers for verification. The initiative aims to phase out manual registration while promoting inclusion of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The training featured technical sessions on digital tools, data protection, and grassroots mobilization, forming part of APC’s broader plan to digitize membership records and strengthen organizational readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.