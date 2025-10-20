APC group hails Matawalle, Yari for unity, renewed political strength in Zamfara

The APC Solidarity Network for Tinubu has lauded Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, for his exceptional leadership, political maturity, and tireless commitment to strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West.

The network also extended warm commendations to Senator Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, praising his unwavering support and close collaboration with Matawalle in strengthening the party’s unity and structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Matthew Attah, the group said Matawalle’s loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda have made him one of the most outstanding ministers in the current administration.

The network commended Matawalle for spearheading a “massive wave of defections” into the ruling party in Zamfara State, describing the development as a clear testament to his political influence and grassroots appeal.

“Bello Matawalle has not only delivered on his responsibilities as Minister of State for Defence but has also been instrumental in rebuilding the APC’s political strength across the North West. Under his watch, Zamfara State has witnessed a massive exodus of people into the party, making the APC the most formidable political force in the region,” the statement read.

The group vowed to resist any campaign of calumny against the minister, warning that it would not tolerate attempts to undermine his achievements or question his loyalty to President Tinubu.

“No individual or group of persons will be allowed to tarnish the image of one of the most performing ministers in this administration. Matawalle’s dedication, both to his ministerial duties and to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, has delivered superlative results for Nigeria and the North West in particular,” the group said.

According to the group, the synergy between the two former governors, Yari and Matawalle, has sent a powerful message of cohesion and renewed determination within the Zamfara APC, reinforcing confidence that the state will deliver a landslide victory for President Tinubu and the party.

“It is heartwarming to see that both Matawalle and Senator Yari are working assiduously, day and night, to ensure the total victory of the APC in Zamfara and across the North West. Their renewed partnership is reassuring, and their shared vision for progress is proof that history is about to be made again in Zamfara politics,” the statement added.

The group noted that the harmonious relationship between the two leaders has re-energised the APC base in the state, bridging political divides and restoring confidence among party loyalists.

“By putting the interest of the party and the success of Mr President first, Matawalle and Yari have shown what true leadership and statesmanship mean. Their unity is a powerful signal that the APC in Zamfara is now stronger, more focused, and more prepared than ever before.”

The APC Solidarity Network for Tinubu described both leaders as “pillars of hope and progress” whose joint efforts will ensure that Zamfara remains an unshakable APC stronghold as the countdown to 2027 begins.

“With their continued collaboration and shared commitment to the Renewed Hope vision, there is no doubt that Zamfara State will be 100 percent APC come 2027,” the group declared.