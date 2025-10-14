The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of plunging millions of Nigerians into poverty through what he described as “anti-people policies and poor governance.”

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Obi said government policies implemented over the past two years had worsened living conditions for citizens rather than improving them.

“The World Bank report, released on October 8, 2025, shows that a staggering 139 million Nigerians are now living in poverty, an alarming increase from the 87 million Nigerians living below the poverty line reported in 2023, when Tinubu was sworn in as President,” Obi said.

He noted that the figures represent a devastating rise of more than 50 million Nigerians who have fallen into poverty since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

“What this means is that in two years under the watch of the APC regime, over 50 million Nigerians were sent into poverty. This is a heartbreaking reflection of how deeply our nation is failing its citizens,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor expressed concern that the report, which paints a grim picture of the economic hardship in the country, did not trigger urgent national discussions or concrete policy responses from the government.

“What is even more concerning is that this devastating revelation has not led to an emergency and national discussion on how to effectively pull millions of our people out of poverty, but instead caused a rebuttal from the government, when the news already reflects the daily struggles of the ordinary Nigerian,” Obi said.

He cited the World Bank’s observation that despite several “celebrated reforms,” the number of poor Nigerians continues to grow, worsening the country’s ranking as the world’s poverty capital.

“The reasons these reforms are not working are due to the lack of a clear plan and a lack of determination to channel the supposed gains into feasible and productive areas that will benefit the people and improve overall growth,” Obi argued.

He called for a deliberate shift in government policy towards productive and people-centred economic measures.

“Reforms must be deliberate and strictly followed by people-focused policies that prioritise production over consumption, support small businesses and farmers, invest in education and healthcare, and ensure that government spending directly impacts the lives of Nigerians by pulling them out of poverty,” Obi urged.

He warned that no country could achieve meaningful progress while the majority of its citizens remain impoverished.

“No nation can truly rise when the majority of its people are trapped in poverty. With the right leadership, we can make Nigeria work for every Nigerian,” he concluded.

Vanguard News