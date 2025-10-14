APC chieftain defends Tinubu’s presidential pardons

…urges Nigerians to embrace justice with mercy

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent decision to grant presidential pardons to some convicted Nigerians — a move that has sparked widespread debate and criticism across the country.

The presidential pardons, which reportedly included individuals convicted of serious offences such as homicide, have drawn backlash from sections of the public who argue that the gesture could undermine confidence in the nation’s criminal justice system.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni urged Nigerians to assess the decision objectively, saying the presidential pardon is a constitutional and democratic instrument of mercy, not an act of impunity.

“Presidential pardon is a constitutional instrument of mercy — a legal forgiveness granted by the president, not an act of impunity. It serves to promote justice, compassion, and rehabilitation,” Mumuni stated.

He explained that President Tinubu’s action was intended to strike a balance between justice and mercy, not to trivialise crime or disregard victims’ suffering.

According to Mumuni, such pardons are a global democratic practice, often influenced by legitimate factors such as the rehabilitation and reintegration of reformed inmates, overcrowding in correctional facilities, and the principles of restorative justice, which promote forgiveness and societal healing.

“Many inmates have demonstrated genuine remorse and substantial progress in their rehabilitation journey. Allowing them a second chance through pardon enables them to return as productive members of society,” he said.

“Our prisons are overpopulated, and this measure alleviates that burden while fostering more humane correctional practices.”

The APC stalwart, who is also an author and security analyst, highlighted the economic and social costs of prolonged incarceration, particularly for non-violent offenders.

“Continuous imprisonment often weakens family structures and places financial strain on dependents. Granting pardons to deserving individuals can help restore family bonds and reduce socioeconomic pressure on communities,” he noted.

Mumuni, however, acknowledged public concerns and called for greater transparency and accountability in the process. He urged the federal government to clearly outline the selection criteria and establish effective reintegration and monitoring mechanisms for beneficiaries.

“The government must guarantee that pardons are granted fairly and transparently. Public confidence will grow when people see that such decisions are based on justice and merit, not political or personal interests,” he stated.

He further cautioned against double standards in public perception of justice and rehabilitation, drawing a parallel with the reintegration of repentant terrorists who had undergone deradicalisation.

“We cannot applaud the reintegration of deradicalised insurgents and, in the same breath, condemn the pardon of reformed citizens. If we truly believe in rehabilitation and national healing, our principles must be consistent,” Mumuni argued.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to approach the matter with reason and fairness, noting that the true essence of justice lies in both accountability and compassion.

“It is understandable for citizens to question such decisions, but justice in its truest form embodies both accountability and mercy — and that is the spirit behind President Tinubu’s action,” he added.