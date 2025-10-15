APC adopts consensus in Ekiti gov primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its decision to adopt the consensus mode for the conduct of its forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the change from the direct to consensus primary was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of one of the two earlier cleared aspirants, Mrs Atinuke Omolayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omolayo conveyed her decision to withdraw from the contest and endorse Gov. Biodun Oyebanji as a consensus candidate in a letter to the party’s leadership.

She also expressed her support for any arrangement adopted by the party’s leadership in nominating its candidate in accordance with the 2022 Electoral Act and its Constitution.

Her decision has been duly transmitted by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Morka said having satisfied the requirements stipulated under Sections 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, for consensus mode of primary election, the party’s delegate congress would hold on Saturday.

He added that its Delegate Congress Appeal would hold on Oct. 26, while the special nomination congress to ratify the consensus candidate would hold on Oct. 27.

The APC spokesman commended Omolayo for her spirit of sportsmanship, and commitment to party unity and progress.

He urged all leaders, members and stakeholders of the party in Ekiti State to stand united and work assiduously for its victory in the June 2026 Governorship Election.

(NAN)