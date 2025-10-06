Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, PSP operators, residents unite for cleaner environment

Virtual from Stakeholders meeting on an effective waste management in Apapa Iganmu LCDA

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olanrewaju Saliu, has declared a new era of strict enforcement in waste management across the council, warning residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in streets, drainages, and canals.

Speaking during a Stakeholders’ Meeting on Effective Waste Management held in Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Saliu said it would no longer be business as usual for residents who violate environmental sanitation laws, stressing that anyone caught dumping refuse in canals would face the full wrath of the law.

“There’s a new dawn on waste disposal and management in Apapa-Iganmu LCDA. It is no more business as usual for indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the street, in drainages or canals,” he said. “If we continue with our old ways, we will be the ones to suffer through unnecessary and avoidable flooding during the rainy season as a result of our bad behaviour.”

He urged residents to patronize only the assigned Private Sector Participants (PSP) for their streets or CDAs, adding that the council would not hesitate to terminate the contract of any PSP operator who fails to perform after several warnings.

“While residents must do the right thing by engaging PSP operators, the PSPs too must live up to expectations by working diligently. Any PSP that defaults will have its appointment terminated,” he stated.

Saliu explained that effective waste management would enable the council to redirect funds usually spent on desilting drainages and canals toward developmental projects.

The chairman, who also addressed residents in Yoruba to ensure effective communication, read out the sanitation laws and disclosed that the council would embark on a two-week inspection exercise. “Any house where the gutter or waterway is blocked will be fined. About 90 percent of residents are not paying for PSP services, and this must stop,” he added.

On complaints about PSP inefficiency, Saliu admitted that most operators operate under limited government agreements that only cover monthly operations. “The government will not subsidize PSP operations because we already have many responsibilities. After clearing the drains once, residents must take responsibility. We will enforce PSP payments through the Community Public Affairs (CPA) and Inter-City Affairs offices,” he said.

Director of Environmental Health Services, Sanitarian Agannaonoh Mathew, explained that the meeting was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the government, PSP operators, and residents.

“We know the environment is dirty, and we must work together to keep it clean. This meeting is to ensure that everyone, market men and women, PSP operators, religious leaders, and even persons with disabilities, are informed about the new environmental laws,” he said.

He also stressed that strict enforcement would follow, warning that violators of the sanitation law would face appropriate punishment.

Director, LAWMA LGs/LCDAs Integrated Waste Management Services, Mr. Alan Oluwakemi, reiterated the state’s commitment to transitioning from a linear to a circular waste economy.

“We are preaching that waste should be seen not as useless material but as a resource. People should start sorting their waste properly, plastics, papers, and organic, because waste can now be turned into wealth,” he said.

Also speaking, the Speaker of Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Hon. Hon. Adigun Abdulihi Aroungade., emphasized that the council is committed to supporting PSP operators and maintaining a clean environment.

“The message is simple, dumping refuse indiscriminately is harmful to everyone. When diseases or flooding arise from poor sanitation, we’ll all suffer the consequences. Let’s stop dumping refuse on roads and in drainages,” Aroungade appealed.

The stakeholders’ meeting brought together PSP operators, market leaders, community representatives, religious leaders, and local government officials, all pledging to work collectively to make Apapa-Iganmu cleaner and safer.