Anambra Showdown 2026: Guber Candidates to sign Peace Accord November 3

By Vincent Ujumadu

Sixteen candidates contesting the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State are scheduled to sign a peace accord on November 3 at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

The agreement, facilitated by the Kukah Centre, the secretariat of the National Peace Committee (NPC), aims to promote peaceful conduct before, during, and after the election.

Speaking at a pre-election engagement with Anambra stakeholders, the Executive Director of the Kukah Centre, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, said the signing ceremony would be witnessed by the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the Inspector-General of Police, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to Barkindo, once the peace document is signed, it empowers the NPC to mediate in issues relating to the Anambra election.

“All the candidates and their party chairmen have been invited to this important event to commit themselves to peace,” he said. “When the people see them sign the peace accord, they will have the opportunity to hold them accountable. We already have a situation room to record and document all violations and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.”

Barkindo expressed optimism that the election would be free, fair, and credible, noting that this would be the first major outing for the new INEC chairman.

“Nobody’s blood is worth spilling in any election,” he said. “We expect the candidates to comply with the law, work with security agencies, and avoid encouraging their supporters to take the law into their hands.”

He urged voters to avoid spreading fake results and misinformation, which could incite violence, stressing that Anambra is “one of the most enterprising and progressive states” and must give peace a chance.

Also speaking, the Programme Manager at the Kukah Centre, Barrister Asabe Ndahi, outlined the 11-point peace document, which includes commitments to:

Accept the outcome of the election and prevent violence.

Reaffirm peaceful conduct before, during, and after the polls.

Promote unity, issue-based campaigns, and citizen participation.

Discourage misinformation and disinformation.

Strengthen trust, accountability, and social cohesion.

Ndahi added that the engagement was designed to reduce voter apathy, foster collaboration among stakeholders, and ensure a credible and peaceful electoral atmosphere.

“The candidates are also expected to avoid any conduct or behaviour that could endanger the political stability and national security of Nigeria,” she emphasized.