Anambra Showdown 2025: Soludo’s massive road construction opening up communities

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s massive road construction projects across the three senatorial zones of Anambra State are opening up many previously neglected communities. At nearly every State Executive Council meeting, road contracts dominate discussions, giving every community hope that such projects will eventually reach their area.

Among the latest approvals are the ₦2.1 billion Trans-Nkisi Boulevard 1 Road, GRA Onitsha; ₦7.5 billion for the 8.9 km Nanka–Aguluzigbo–Umuona road, which is flood-prone and erosion-threatened; ₦10.95 billion for the 16.37 km Mbaukwu–Awgbu–Amaetiti–Okpaeze road with a 22-meter, one-span bridge; and the 4.56 km Azigbo–Awka Etiti–Amichi–Onuselogu road with a spur to the Diocesan Hospital Amichi, covering three local governments.

Also ongoing are the 3.57 km Igboukwu–Amichi–Ekwulummili road across Aguata and Nnewi South LGAs; rehabilitation of the 19.1 km Awkuzu–Igbariam–Anaku link road; seven roads in the Omagba area of Onitsha; the 1.6 km New Market Road in Onitsha; and the Aguleri Uno–Aguleri Otu road.

At Okpoko in Ogbaru, 15.62 km of roads have been completed, with another 3.46 km under construction. The Atani–Ozubulu road, with multiple bridges, is ongoing, while the contractor handling the ₦38 billion Agulu–Nnewi–Okija dual carriageway has pledged completion within 12 months.

Other projects include ₦3.5 billion for erosion control and road works in Umunze and Umuchu, ₦2.65 billion for 3.9 km of access roads at the Uli campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, ₦2.1 billion for access roads at Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, and ₦97.3 million for rehabilitation of Nya Ranch Road, Awka.

The Amawbia–Nise–Agulu–Ekwulobia–Uga dual carriageway, with a flyover at Ekwulobia and a bridge at the Umuchiani erosion site, is over 80% complete. Owners of over 500 affected buildings have been compensated.

The Amansea–Ndiukwuenu–Awka–Ufuma road has cut travel time from Awka to Ufuma by more than an hour. The Amansea–Ebenebe–Awba Idemili road, once a death trap, is now safe and motorable.

According to the state government, these projects are strategically chosen to increase connectivity between communities and the 21 LGAs, laying the foundation for Anambra to become a livable and prosperous mega-city.

Site engineers have assured that the projects will be delivered on schedule, with government meeting funding obligations and host communities cooperating, particularly through local employment.

Speaking on behalf of Ekwulobia, President General Nze Azubuike Nzechukwu said: “Before now, people were unhappy about the demolition of buildings, but the Governor came here twice to explain his intentions. Now, the people have embraced the projects and are very happy. Those whose houses were affected have been compensated.”

Governor Soludo emphasized that the road projects are central to his administration’s vision of transforming Anambra into a smart city.