Anambra monarch urges church to intervene in priest–land dispute

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The traditional ruler of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka, has called on the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha to intervene in an ongoing land dispute involving a Catholic priest and a land developer.

Igwe Iweka, who also chairs the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, said on Thursday that the town maintains zero tolerance for fraudulent land transactions and warned against activities that could cause disorder in the community.

The monarch explained that his efforts to mediate in the dispute between Rev. Fr. Jude Uchegbusi of “Olu Ndi Enuigwe Adoration Family Obosi” and developer Mr. Raphael Ojiribe had been met with resistance. He expressed concern over rising tensions and urged church authorities to call the priest to order in the interest of peace.

“I have petitioned the Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha over the matter. The Archbishop even delegated senior priests to mediate, but the resolutions reached have not been respected,” Igwe Iweka said. He added that he had avoided involving security agencies directly out of respect for the church’s mediation role but urged quick intervention to prevent further escalation.

Rev. Fr. Uchegbusi denied the allegations

Reacting, Rev. Fr. Uchegbusi denied the allegations, insisting the land in question belongs to the Catholic Church, not him personally. He said the property was acquired by the church about 15 years ago, and that part of it was taken by the Federal Government for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge, for which compensation was duly paid.

According to him, “The Umuopi family and their associates want to take over the church’s property after development has taken place. They brought in Mr. Ojiribe to make fresh claims, and that is the source of the conflict.”

Meanwhile, the Umuopi family of Ire Village, Obosi, represented by its chairman, Mr. Kenechukwu Nwokolo, has petitioned both the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy and the Nigeria Police over alleged trespass and breach of peace.

In a petition filed through their lawyer, the family alleged that Rev. Fr. Uchegbusi had expanded his occupation beyond the portion sold to him and had also made claims on land sold to other developers. They further alleged that community access roads had been blocked as a result of the dispute.

The petitions, currently before both church and security authorities, seek redress to prevent what the family described as “further encroachment and disruption of peace” in Obosi.