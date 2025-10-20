Anambra guber: INEC holds PVC distribution, mock accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 for the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) for citizens who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Director, Voter Education and Publicity Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi in Abuja.

Eta-Messi advised registered voters who participated in the recently concluded CVR exercise in the state to visit the Registration Area where they originally registered to collect their PVCs.

She, however, emphasised that PVC collection is by person, saying there will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances.

“All registered voters are urged to ensure they collect their PVCs within the specified period to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra,” she said.

Eta-Messi also disclosed that the commission would conduct a mock accreditation on Saturday, Oct. 25, in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She said that the exercise would allow INEC to test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), assess its response time, and test the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the main election.

She listed the locations where the exercise would take place in Anambra Central to include Amawbia II (03), Igwédimma Primary School I & II (006) and (007), and Idemili North Nkpor II (06) Ububa Village Square (035) in Awka South Local Government Area.

Also are Nteje III (07) Girls Secondary School, Nteje (005), Nteje IV (08) State Primary School, and Nteje (002) in Oyi LGA, Anambra North.

Aguleri II (02) Central School (001), Aguleri II (02) Umunoke Public Square I (002), Anambra East LGA, Anambra North.

Ekwulobia I (06) Central School, Ekwulobia (003), Ekwulobia II (07) and Urban Girls Secondary School Ekwulobia (009), Aguata LGA, Anambra South.

Ajalli I (01) Primary School I (007) and Ajalli I (01) RCM KDT School (011), both in Orumba North LGA in Anambra South.

Eta-Messi urged registered voters in affected polling units to participate actively in the exercise, saying their involvement will help INEC fine-tune operational and technological processes ahead of the governorship election.

She expressed INEC’s commitment to operational efficiency, transparency and the confidence of all stakeholders as preparations for the 2025 Anambra governorship election continue. (NAN)