Anambra Gov Poll: We’ll guard all sensitive materials like our lives – INEC

…. says 2.803m registered voters to participate

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Tuesday, expressed its readiness for the governorship poll scheduled to hold in Anambra state on November 8.

“We will guard all the sensitive materials like we guard our lives,” the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, stated at a dialogue session with the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Abuja.

Equally at the strategy meeting convened by the Policy & Legal Advocacy Center, PLAC, was a representative of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu.

Speaking on INEC’s preparedness for the impending poll, the REC, Dr. Agwu, disclosed that a total number of 2.803 million registered voters are expected to participate in the election.

“Before the end of this week, about 140, 907 newly registered voters will get their Permanent Voters Card,” the REC stated, adding that 978 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines have been reserved for the election that will take place in 5,720 polling units in the state.

“All the ballot papers and the result sheets are polling unit specific. What it means is that you cannot use a material meant for one polling unit in another unit.

“We will open poll by 8:30am and close by 2:30pm. That does not mean that those that were already on queue before the closing time would not be allowed to vote. All those on the line must vote, even if the exercise last till 6pm.

“As for the sensitive materials, I will he at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. The Election Official, EO, will document what he received from me before he goes. The EO must sign for everything he gets from me at the CBN.

” When the EO gets to the LGA, he must also document what he gave out. We have charged all the BVAS,” she added.

Continuing, the REC, said: “Some of the materials are safely in our possession. My store officer locked the place they are kept. I also bought my own key and locked the door again. It is stored in a strong room. You cannot break it except you pull down the house.

“We have trained all the security personnel. The training took place last week for all the security personnel in the three senatorial districts.

“We have 16 political parties contesting, with 16 candidates and their deputies. We published the names in the 21 LGAs and our state offices as well as personal data and details of the candidates to enable the public to make their observations or to lodge complaints.

“The law required that we should publish the final list. We have followed everything as provided by law.”

However, she decried the failure of some registered voters to come out on election day.

“Some people, on the day they are supposed to vote will rather go to the market. Some will be in the beer parlour or football field permutating who will win and who will not win.

“To say that they don’t want to vote because their votes will not count, are mere frivolic assertions. Come out and vote first. Out role as INEC is only to act as the referee,” she added.

On his part, the CP of Anambra state, who was represented by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Ekulu Remijius, assured that there would be adequate security for the election

“We have done all our simulations and they are top notch. Off circle elections usually come with both positives and negatives.

“Those in the negative will want to infiltrate the state. They may be sponsored to come in to cause mayhem.

“On the positive side, it will also be flooded with security security operatives, such that people may ask if it is war.

“On the eve of the election, all the roads will be blocked. Only those that are accredited with tags will be allowed to move.

“On the day before the election, that is November 7, police will roll out its personnel. We call it a show of force.

“By the time you see what we roll out, those coming to cause problems will caution themselves. All the known blackspots will be raided.

“There are some communities and LGAs in the state that we have identified as blackspots. All the areas will be raided, especially where hard drug smokers hibernate.

“Some bad guys may want to use the election time to plan a jail break. So, we will provide adequate security around the correctional center.

“Military will also block all the boundary towns to ensure there is no infiltration. After the election, all the security formations will collapse at the collation center to ensure that we have a formidable security arrangement.

“I know that there is not going to be any problem because the state will be overwhelmed with police officers, not just from Anambra state.

“For the post election, if there is anything that comes up, like protest, police has all it takes to handle it,” the Anambra CP added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Convener of the Situation Room, Mr. Y. Z. Ya’u, said the essence of the meeting was for civil society organizations to interface with INEC on its level of preparedness for the scheduled gubernatorial poll.