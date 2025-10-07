Anambra: Air Peace didn’t pay N100m for aircraft facility — Igwe Emeka

Dr. Allen Onyema, Air Peace boss.

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — The people of Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area have denied claims that the Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, paid the community ₦100 million for a proposed Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the state-owned Chinua Achebe International Cargo Airport.

In a statement titled “Umueri Community Sets the Record Straight,” the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Bennett Emeka, said the community never allocated any land to Chief Onyema and described the reports circulating on social media as false and misleading.

According to the monarch, “The false claims allege that Chief Onyema decided to site his ₦32 billion MRO facility in Lagos because the local community refused to provide land for the project, even after he had paid them ₦100 million for the purpose. The Umueri community categorically states that these claims are false and misleading.”

He explained that the Umueri community cooperated fully with the Anambra State Government in establishing the Chinua Achebe International Airport, which is located at Ivite-Umueri. The airport, officially launched in 2017 and inaugurated for commercial operations in October 2021, serves several neighbouring states.

Igwe Emeka clarified that the state government acquired the entire airport land in four lots — A, B, C, and D — and later released Parcel D to the Umueri community.

He said, “We are aware that Chief Onyema applied for land to build an MRO facility at the airport, and his application was approved by the then Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who also approved another portion of land for the Nigerian Air Force. The land allocated to Chief Onyema sits next to the Cargo Apron and Control Tower, within Parcel A acquired by the state government.”

The monarch stressed that at no point did Umueri community demand or receive any money from the Air Peace chairman, as the land in question belongs to the state.

“It is not true that Chief Onyema paid the Umueri community ₦100 million. We never allocated any land to him. The Anambra State Government did. We, therefore, cannot have demanded or received any payment from him,” Igwe Emeka stated.

He added that the community has documentary evidence to disprove the allegations and is willing to make them available to relevant authorities and the public.

Reaffirming Umueri’s commitment to supporting development initiatives, Igwe Emeka urged the public to disregard the false claims and recognize the community’s continued partnership with the state government to promote economic growth and progress in Anambra State.