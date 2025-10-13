Amupitan: When public scrutiny beautifies 

Amupitan

By TAYE OBATERU

Not unexpectedly, the announcement of the nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has generated mixed reactions from various quarters. While many of those who know him either closely or from a distance have hailed his appointment as apt, some others have picked holes in his CV, questioning his age vis-à-vis his education trajectory.

Allegations of having served on the legal team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or the All Progressives Party, APC, also surfaced. Social media was also characteristically abuzz with comments and reactions out of genuine concerns, inadequate information, ignorance, mischief and anger, depending on the commentators. To some, his appointment is another of President Tinubu’s ‘Yorubanisation’ agenda.

As a (former) journalist and now a communication scholar, I would say that public scrutiny is good and is characteristic of a democracy if well-intentioned and based on facts. Citizens should be free to raise issues, concerns, ask questions and seek clarification when the need arises. Public accountability requires that those who are assigned the responsibilities of running different aspects of the country’s affairs should be above board.

Once people become a ‘public person’, their lives become a subject of scrutiny. While it is okay to seek clarification, it should be devoid of mischief or bias, or its essence would be defeated. However, one must admit that cases of forged or questionable educational records of some public officers might make many scrutinise the records of appointees into strategic positions, as has happened in the case of the new INEC Chairman nominee.

Moreover, the office of INEC Chairman is not just another public office, given its importance in a democracy. INEC has the responsibility to conduct elections at different levels and citizens, politicians and the electorate are concerned that the occupier of the office should be of high integrity. This is more so in Nigeria, where elections are constantly riddled with controversy and allegations of manipulation. It is therefore not out of place that people have raised issues concerning the records of Professor Amupitan, the new INEC Chairman, after all, he is being appointed to serve them.

Gladly, what has emerged from the concerns raised has generated positive reactions from those who know him well as childhood friends, classmates, former students, colleagues, and more. For example, Kenway Davidson, FCA, a former Director of Audit at the University of Ibadan, who is Amupitan’s childhood friend and primary school classmate, wrote that the new INEC Chairman proceeded to secondary school from primary five because of his brilliance and chronicled his academic journey up to the University of Jos, graduating at the age of 20. He used the phrase “exceptionally brilliant” to describe his friend.

Also, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, the erstwhile Coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, came out to dismiss claims that Amupitan was a member of the team. He said in a statement: “I feel compelled not as a rejoinder, but in service to truth and public interest to set the records straight and allay any concerns these malicious fabrications may have caused among well-meaning Nigerians. For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Amupitan, SAN was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team. His name does not appear among the over One Hundred and Twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment of whom sixty (60) were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”

Another reaction surfaced from Ayuba Mohammed Bello in which he described Amupitan as a symbol of discipline, intellect and national service. He debunked issues raised about his accelerated educational attainment, describing him as an exceptional person bestowed with “natural intelligence”. Many other similar positive reactions are on traditional and social media with most vouching for his character and integrity, and a good choice for the office by President Tinubu.

Whether the flak and questions raised about Amupitan’s educational records or political impartiality were borne out of sincere concerns, mischief or political considerations, it has afforded Nigerians an opportunity to know their incoming INEC Chairman better. It was a public scrutiny foregrounding his screening by the Senate and many Nigerians are now better informed about his personality, brilliance, moral standing and other qualities. From what has been said or written, many now view Amupitan as a precocious lad who, through sheer brilliance, accelerated his education and advanced in life due to his humility, high integrity, and commitment to service. The public scrutiny has ironically served a good purpose of showcasing his virtues.