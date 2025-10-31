Alleged Coup Plot: 15 more officers arrested as detention figures exceed 40

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Fresh indications have emerged that the military has arrested an additional 15 officers of various ranks in connection with an alleged coup plot against the Federal Government, bringing the number of detained officers to over 40.

Sources told Vanguard that the new arrests followed revelations made during interrogation of the initial 16 officers taken into custody. The detained officers reportedly disclosed the expected roles the newly arrested personnel were meant to play in what investigators described as a “grand plot.”

According to the sources, security agencies are analysing communication exchanges among the suspects, raising the possibility of further arrests as the investigation deepens.

Investigations by Vanguard confirmed that the first group of 16 officers in custody includes:

1 Brigadier General

1 Colonel

4 Lieutenant Colonels

5 Majors

2 Army Captains

1 Lieutenant Commander (Navy)

1 Squadron Leader (Air Force)

1 Army Lieutenant

Their names were given as:

Brigadier General Musa Abubakar Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course)

Colonel M.A. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Course)

Lt Col S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Course)

Lt Col A.A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Course)

Lt Col Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Course)

Lt Col M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Course)

Major A.J. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Course)

Major M.M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Course)

Major M.A. Usman (FCT, 60th Course)

Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Course)

Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38)

Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43)

Captain A.A. Yusuf

Lieutenant S.S. Felix (DSSC)

Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi (Navy)

Squadron Leader S.B. Adamu (Air Force)

Most of the officers, sources said, belong to the Infantry Corps, Signals Corps, and Ordnance Corps.

Investigators Trace Funds to Former Governor, Minister

Insiders revealed that a substantial amount of money was traced to the suspected network behind the alleged plot. Collaboration among the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other agencies reportedly linked the funds to a former governor who also served as a minister of state.

Sources noted that the detained officers have been cooperating with investigators, providing details of their recruitment and planned roles.

Although the Defence Headquarters has not officially commented on the latest arrests, sources said the military is keeping the matter under wraps pending the conclusion of investigations.

The development comes three weeks after Defence Headquarters confirmed that 16 officers had been arrested for “acts of indiscipline” and violations of service regulations.

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said at the time that the arrests emerged from a routine military exercise, revealing that the officers’ grievances were linked to career stagnation and repeated failures in promotion examinations.

“Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offenses, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service,” Gusau stated.

He added that the officers would face full military disciplinary procedures upon conclusion of investigations, stressing that the exercise was aimed at maintaining order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The armed forces will not tolerate any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority,” he said.

Gusau reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities and professionalism.