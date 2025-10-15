Alia’s Devt strides win Benue South LG chairmen’s backing

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

…Grassroots leaders dismiss Sen. Moro’s ‘axabandonment’ claim, hail inclusive governance

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A wave of political solidarity swept across Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C) on Wednesday as local government chairmen from the area rallied behind Governor Hyacinth Alia, commending his record of inclusive governance and visible development projects.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the council bosses—representing all nine local government areas in Zone C—passed a vote of confidence in the governor, dismissing recent claims by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, that the district had been “abandoned” by the state government.

Leading the group, Hon. Melvin Ejeh, Chairman of Agatu Local Government Council and Deputy Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Benue State chapter, described the accusation as unfounded and contradicted by the governor’s record of political integration and infrastructural investment in the zone.

“No administration in recent history has given Benue South this level of attention and representation,” Ejeh declared. “Governor Alia has demonstrated fairness and inclusion in governance, appointing capable sons and daughters of Zone C into key positions and addressing long-neglected development needs.”

Ejeh, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said the governor’s efforts have restored confidence among the grassroots, citing ongoing and completed projects across the senatorial district as evidence that the region is not being sidelined.

To dispel the notion of neglect, the chairmen highlighted several strategic projects undertaken by the Alia administration. Chief among them is the Okokolo–Obagaji–Agagbe Road in Agatu—a major route long used as a campaign promise but never executed until now.

“That road had become a political talking point for years,” Ejeh noted. “Today, the contract has been awarded, and work is visibly progressing. It’s a practical demonstration of the governor’s commitment to Zone C.”

He also mentioned the rehabilitation of the Otobi Water Works in Otukpo, which had been abandoned for years but is now operational, bringing clean water back to residents.

Other major infrastructure projects cited include the Ado–Igumale–Agila and Oju–Awajir roads—both receiving what the council bosses described as “executive attention” to improve inter-community connectivity.

The ALGON delegation further commended the governor for approving a Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Annex in Agatu, marking the first time the tertiary health facility would have a presence in Zone C.

“This is a groundbreaking step toward equitable healthcare delivery,” Ejeh said. “It means access to high-quality medical services is being decentralized, benefiting everyone in the senatorial district.”

He also pointed out that another BSUTH Annex has been completed in Ugbokolo, Senator Moro’s hometown, under Alia’s directive—a gesture, he said, that further invalidates any talk of exclusion.

On the political front, Ejeh said Alia’s administration had achieved “unparalleled representation” for Benue South in the state’s decision-making structure.

“For the first time, Zone C has six commissioners in the state executive council, holding critical portfolios including Finance, Education, Health, Women Affairs, Information, and Water Resources. That’s a clear statement of inclusion,” he emphasized.

The chairmen said the people of Benue South were now politically aware and would judge leaders based on results, not rhetoric.

“We will no longer be pawns in anyone’s political survival game,” the chairmen stated. “The people of Zone C can see and feel the difference. Governor Alia has given us a sense of belonging that words alone cannot erase.”

The chairmen reaffirmed their unanimous vote of confidence in Governor Alia, pledging continued cooperation to advance development in the state.

“We are solidly behind His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia. He has proven through action that Benue South is not forgotten—it is part of his vision for an inclusive, prosperous Benue,” they declared.