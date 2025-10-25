Akume hails Throne Room Ministry as Kafanchan hosts 21st prophetic prayer conference

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

KADUNA — Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has commended the Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, for its unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, and spiritual renewal across the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 21st International Prophetic Prayer Conference of the Ministry, Akume—represented by Pastor Mrs. Mary Chris Taka, wife of his Chief of Staff—praised the Church for its consistent contributions to intercession and moral rejuvenation in Nigeria.

He described faith-based organizations such as the Throne Room Trust Ministry as “vital partners in nation-building,” especially at a time when the country needs divine guidance, healing, and renewed hope.

The five-day global conference, themed “The Day of the Spirit,” attracted participants from across Nigeria, Africa, and other parts of the world. It featured intense worship sessions, prophetic declarations, and intercessory prayers for nations, leaders, and the global Church.

The Vision Pioneer of the Ministry, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, during a series of prophetic ministrations, declared that “a wave of change will soon sweep across many African nations, shaking systems and exposing works of darkness.”

He encouraged believers not to fear but to trust in God’s preservation during the unfolding season, emphasizing that Africa stands on the brink of a major spiritual reformation.

Special prayers were also offered for kings, traditional rulers, and the land of Southern Kaduna, seeking peace, prosperity, and divine protection.

Delegates described the conference as a “divine realignment” for the spiritual destiny of nations, leaving participants inspired to rekindle the flame of revival in their communities.

As the event drew to a close, Apostle Kure proclaimed, “This is not just the day of the Spirit—it is the beginning of a new move of God across the earth.”