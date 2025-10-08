Akpabio, Moro trade words over senators’ defections

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), engaged in a heated exchange on Wednesday over the continuous defection of lawmakers from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confrontation followed the defection of Senator Kelvin Chukwu (Enugu East) from the Labour Party (LP) to the APC. Chukwu said his decision was due to the collapse of internal democracy and lack of cohesion within his former party.

With his defection, the Senate now comprises APC – 73 senators, PDP – 28, LP – 4, NNPP – 1, SDP – 1, and APGA – 2, making up a total of 109 members.

After reading Senator Chukwu’s letter, Akpabio taunted the opposition, saying he was no longer worried about their dwindling numbers. “If they like, let them all move here,” he said. “Your decision to leave a tattered house is accepted.”

He urged opposition parties to organize themselves, noting that “all the political parties are in tatters.” Akpabio said Nigeria would not become a one-party state since the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to register new parties, but added that those struggling in the opposition should join the ruling party “to move the country forward.”

Responding, Senator Abba Moro said, “Mr. President, with due respect, you are the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No matter the number that are here, we are capable of holding our own.”

Moro expressed concern about the rising number of defections, saying the Senate was “becoming too full,” and wished Senator Chukwu well in his new party. “He came here on the Obedient movement, on a sympathy vote, but that’s a story for another day,” he said.

In his defection letter, Chukwu explained: “This decision follows extensive consultations with my constituents and political associates. Recent developments, including internal wrangling and leadership crises in the Labour Party, have made it difficult for me to effectively represent my people. I believe the APC offers a more stable and progressive platform.”

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) welcomed the defection, saying it reflected growing public confidence in the Tinubu administration. “What is happening is not an accident of history,” he said. “It’s a direct response to the positive changes under the APC-led government. The economy is improving, and Nigerians are beginning to see results.”

He added that more lawmakers might cross over, as “every politics is local,” and many senators were acting in the interest of their constituents.

Bamidele concluded by assuring the opposition of continued cooperation in the Senate, while noting that “more of them may soon join the majority side.”