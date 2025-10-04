‘Akindoju was committed to developing people, strengthening institutions’

The Chairman of the Board of Mainstream Global Insurance Brokers (MGIB) and Board Member of SectorLead Limited, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, who passed away on October 2, 2025, in Abuja, has been described as a leader deeply committed to developing people, strengthening institutions, and advancing society.

In a statement jointly issued by the Board and Management of Mainstream Global Insurance Brokers and SectorLead Limited, the late Engr. Akindoju was eulogized as “more than a corporate leader — a pioneer, mentor, and visionary whose legacy of excellence continues to inspire.”

The statement reads:”A proud son of Ondo City, Ondo State, Akindoju distinguished himself as a civil engineer of repute, delivering landmark projects and growing a thriving construction enterprise renowned for high-quality finishing solutions.

”He obtained his B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the University of Swansea, United Kingdom, and built an enviable career with notable engineering firms before venturing into entrepreneurship.

“Beyond engineering and enterprise, Akindoju made significant contributions to sports development as President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation and Vice President of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), Zone 2 (West Africa), where he worked tirelessly to elevate tennis in Nigeria and across the continent.

“Engr. Akindoju embodied integrity, excellence, and service, and remained devoted to causes that built human capacity and institutional strength.

“His passing is a great loss to the corporate, engineering, and sporting communities,” adding that his impact would remain “an enduring legacy that continues to shape future generations.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his vision continue to inspire,” the statement concluded.