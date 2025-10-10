Air Peace flight aborts take-off in Abuja

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has said its Abuja–Asaba flight scheduled for today aborted take-off during initial departure procedures.

The airline’s management confirmed in a statement, adding that in alignment with safety, the aircraft returned to the ramp, and all passengers disembarked without incident.

The statement reads: “Air Peace confirms that the Abuja–Asaba flight scheduled for today experienced an aborted take-off during initial departure procedures.

“In full accordance with safety protocols, the aircraft safely returned to the ramp, and all passengers disembarked without incident. A replacement aircraft was immediately deployed to continue the flight, ensuring minimal disruption to passenger travel time.

“Our engineering team commenced a thorough inspection of the initial aircraft as part of our standard safety checks.

“We wish to reassure the public that safety is, and will always remain the cornerstone of our operations. The swift deployment of an alternate aircraft reflects our commitment to operational excellence and passenger confidence.”