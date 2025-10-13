Air force opens recruitment for airmen/airwomen

Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the commencement of online registration for the Airmen/Airwomen Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46/2025.

According to the NAF, the application process is free of charge and will be open from Oct. 14 to Nov. 25, through its official recruitment portal: www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

The statement urged interested Nigerians to seize the opportunity to serve the nation with pride and professionalism by joining the People’s Air Force.

It advised applicants to beware of fraudsters, stressing that the Nigerian Air Force does not collect money for recruitment.

The exercise, it said, offers a pathway for qualified young Nigerians to build rewarding careers while contributing to national defence and security.

Vanguard News