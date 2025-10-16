AIHS mourns Raila Odinga, hails his legacy in affordable housing, urban development

(FILES) Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters outside the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, on July 26, 2023, after meeting protesters that were injured in recent anti-government protests. Raila Amolo Odinga, whose death at 80 was announced on October 15, spent most of his adult life in politics, including eight years in prison as a pro-democracy campaigner but never achieved his goal of becoming Kenya’s president, despite five attempts. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, describing him as a visionary African leader whose lifelong commitment to housing, good governance, and social justice left an indelible mark on Kenya and the continent at large.

In a statement issued by the Coordinator of the Africa International Housing Show, Festus Adebayo, the organization mourned Odinga as “a towering statesman, a champion of affordable housing, and a true African patriot who used leadership to promote inclusion, development, and dignity for his people.”

Raila Odinga, who passed away at the age of 80 while receiving medical treatment in India, has been eulogized by many as a “beacon of courage”.

The statement noted that Odinga’s impact extended far beyond politics into social development, housing advocacy, and urban reform, areas in which he demonstrated remarkable foresight and commitment.

Adebayo highlighted Odinga’s groundbreaking contribution to Kenya’s housing agenda, particularly his donation of five acres of family land in Kisumu’s Kirembe area to support President Ruto’s affordable housing programme, a project expected to deliver nearly 1,000 housing units for low-income earners.

The initiative, AIHS noted, was “a profound gesture of leadership and service, demonstrating Odinga’s belief that every citizen deserves access to decent housing.”

The statement also recounted Odinga’s consistent advocacy for affordable housing, urban planning, and sustainable land use, both during his time as Prime Minister and in his later years as an elder statesman. His leadership, Adebayo said, “laid the foundation for Kenya’s growing housing and infrastructure transformation, inspiring governments across Africa to prioritize shelter as a human right.”

AIHS praised Odinga’s policy legacy, which included supporting housing finance reforms and promoting inclusive growth through urban renewal.

His collaboration with President Ruto on the national housing programme was described as “a testament to his selfless leadership and willingness to rise above politics for the greater good.”

Beyond infrastructure, Odinga also championed the establishment of a housing levy fund to address Kenya’s housing shortage, proposing reforms that would make contributions more transparent and voluntary, thereby improving public trust in government-led housing programmes.

Adebayo added that Odinga’s leadership style reflected the ideals the Africa International Housing Show has long promoted innovation, collaboration, and people-centred policy.

He said: “Raila Odinga’s life reminds us that housing is not just about building structures but about building hope, stability, and opportunity for millions of Africans.”

AIHS also expressed condolences to the government and people of Kenya, as well as to the Odinga family, urging African leaders to honour his legacy by sustaining his vision of affordable housing for all.

“At AIHS, we join millions of Africans in celebrating the life of a leader who believed that decent housing and urban reform are central to human dignity and national development,” Adebayo stated.