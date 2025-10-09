AICL boss, Tamuno, hails young innovators at Abuja Youth Talent Hunt grand finale

By Adesina Wahab

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Amb. Maureen Tamuno, has applauded young innovators for their creativity and resilience.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Abuja Youth Talent Hunt Competition on Thursday, she described the initiative as a “pioneering effort” in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The GMD expressed delight at the participants’ progress since the event’s started on August 20, 2025.

She noted that the competition had showcased exceptional innovation and entrepreneurial drive among the youth, adding that their achievements reflect the emerging dynamism of Abuja’s economic landscape. “Each of you have demonstrated resilience, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the new face of the Federal Capital Territory,” she said.

Tamuno applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering support for youth empowerment programmes, particularly the Abuja Youth Talent Hunt initiative.

Fourteen finalists emerged from the Creative, ICT and Agriculture sectors after presenting their business pitches, out of which three overall winners emerged from each category.

The overall winners are Valentine Okoli (Bach & Moen Limited) for Agriculture; Owura Josiah (Greenjolt Solutions) ICT; and Okesade Brightness (NeciGlobal) Creative Enterprise.

While the overall winners got N1 million each, first runners up N750,000 and second runners up N500,000 each.

While congratulating the winners, the AICL boss also commended all participants for their courage and persistence.

She emphasized that success extends beyond prizes, noting that their willingness to learn and innovate positions them among the vanguard of young leaders transforming the city’s economy. “Even for those who may not have emerged as winners, you have achieved something truly special,” she added.

The GMD explained that the programme was conceived to support youth empowerment and enterprise development, adding that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on job creation, inclusive economic growth, and entrepreneurship, as well as the FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike’s agenda to make Abuja a thriving hub for innovation and sustainable development.

As part of AICL’s continued commitment to youth development, the GMD announced that 60 of the top participants from the competition will feature at the forthcoming Abuja Business and Investment Expo.

She said the expo will provide a platform for young innovators to present investment-ready ideas and connect with potential investors. “We believe that your ideas will prove that an investment in our youth is, indeed, a direct investment in our collective future,” she stated.

For his part, the Acting Managing Director (MD) of the Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), Dr. Chudi Ugwuada-Ezirigwe commended AICL for its visionary partnership and commitment to promoting entrepreneurship among Abuja’s youth.

He noted that the Talent Hunt has uncovered exceptional business ideas with the potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth across key sectors.

Dr. Ugwuada-Ezirigwe reaffirmed AEA’s readiness to continue collaborating with AICL and other stakeholders to nurture young entrepreneurs through mentorship, funding opportunities, and capacity-building programmes.

The Acting Managing Director stressed that empowering youth through enterprise remains one of the most effective tools for achieving sustainable development in the FCT and beyond.

In his goodwill message, the Director General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odi commended the organizers for their strategic efforts in promoting youth-led innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that the initiative aligns with SMEDAN’s mandate of supporting small and medium enterprises as engines of job creation and national development.

Odii lauded the young participants for their creativity and determination, describing them as vital contributors to Nigeria’s economic future. He emphasized that empowering young entrepreneurs with the right skills, mentorship, and access to finance is essential for building a resilient and inclusive economy.