A’Ibom monarchs summon Akpabio’s brother, wife

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO—ANNANG traditional rulers in Akwa Ibom state have summoned Ibanga Akpabio and wife, Mrs Patience Ibanga Akpabio, to appear before their Forum, the Afe Nkuku Annang, over perceived “vulgar and malicious statements” by Mrs Akpabio against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Mrs Patience Akpabio, wife of Ibanga, Senator Akpabio’s brother, has trended on social media lately in verbal attacks, including criminal allegations, against Senator Akpabio, boasting to defend her claims if called to question as her action draws condemnation from the Senate President’s kinsmen.

The Paramount Rulers raised the concern in a communique emanating from a meeting of the Afe Nkuku Annang, held yesterday at Ikot Ekpene headquarters of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area (LGA).

The Communique was signed by President of the Afe Nkuku Annang, HRM, Obong Cosmas Okon Akpan; Paramount Ruler, Essien Udim; the Vice President, HRM, Akuku (Prof.) Amanam Akpanudo Udo; Paramount Ruler, Etim Ekpo LGA Secretary-General, HRM Akuku Dr. J. J. Obosi IV; Paramount Ruler, Oruk Anam LGA and HRM Akuku Saviour Sylvester Udofia; Paramount Ruler, Abak LGA member, as well as the Paramount Rulers of Ukanafun, Obot Akara, Ika and Ikot Ekpene LGAs.

The communique read, “The Afe Nkuku Annang strongly condemns the vulgar and unguarded statements attributed to Mrs. Patience Ibanga Akpabio, who, being married into Annangland, specifically into the distinguished Akpabio Family of Essien Udim LGA, is expected to uphold the decorum and dignity associated with her marital home and the Annang nation.”

“The Forum notes that if Mrs. Patience Ibanga Akpabio had any issues of personal or domestic concern, she should have explored appropriate resolution including reporting to her family, elders, and other traditional institutions and, in cases involving criminal allegations, the law enforcement agencies. mechanisms.

“Rather than pursue these lawful and dignified avenues, she chose to resort to social media taunting and blackmail with the apparent intent to malign and assassinate the character of the Senate President.

“The Afe Nkuku Annang views these verbal tirades and malicious posts as serious defamation against the person and reputation of both Senator Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno, and therefore takes strong exception to the dragging these esteemed personalities into public ridicule and disrepute.”

Absolving Senator Akpabio and Governor Eno of any misconduct, the Forum, “Hereby gives Barr. Ibanga Akpabio seven days ultimatum to appear before the Afe Nkuku Annang alongside his wife, Mrs. Patience Akpabio

, for clarification and possible cleansing in line with Annang traditional norms and culture, failing which the Afe shall not hesitate to consider punitive sanction(s) against Mr. Ibanga Akpabio and wife, Pat. Akpabio

“The Forum issues a serious warning to Mrs. Patience Akpabio and any other individual(s) who may contemplate similar actions to desist forthwith from unwarranted verbal or social media attacks against the Senate President, the State Governor, and other respected leaders from Annang and Akwa Ibom State at large.

“And should such actions continue, the Afe Nkuku Annang will be compelled to take drastic traditional and moral measures in defense of truth, dignity, and the unity of Annangland.”

The Afe reaffirmed its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and the Governor Eno for their leadership, commitment to good governance, and contributions to peace and development in the nation.

