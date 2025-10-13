AI won’t threaten workers’ retirement — PenCom assures 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has assured Nigerian workers that the rise of Artificial Intelligence, AI, and digital transformation will not endanger their retirement security but rather strengthen it through smarter, technology-driven pension systems.

Director-General of the Commission, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, gave the assurance while delivering her goodwill message at the 2025 Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, Conference, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event had as its theme “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: A Wake-Up Call for Stakeholders.”

According to the PenCom Director General, “The theme you have chosen for this year’s Conference is both timely and vital. I commend the leadership and members of LAWAN for spearheading this conversation. As the world of work evolves under the influence of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, it becomes imperative for all stakeholders (government, labour, and industry) to rethink policies, processes, and protections for workers in the modern economy. The conversation you are leading today is therefore crucial to shaping a fair and inclusive future of work in Nigeria.”Oloworaran explained that PenCom had already embraced the digital shift through the launch of Pension Revolution 2.0, an ambitious reform initiative designed to leverage technology to modernize Nigeria’s pension system.

“At PenCom, we recognize that technological innovation is no longer optional, it is the foundation of sustainability in pension administration. This understanding inspired the launch of Pension Revolution 2.0, an ambitious reform agenda designed to leverage technology and transform the pension landscape.

“Just as artificial intelligence is transforming work patterns, Pension Revolution 2.0 is reshaping the retirement system, making it smarter, faster, and more responsive to contributors’ needs.

“By automating the issuance of Pension Clearance Certificates and streamlining benefits processing, PenCom is creating a pension system that aligns with the realities of today’s digital economy. The redesigned Personal Pension Plan (PPP) will be technologically enabled to facilitate seamless onboarding of contributors.”

She commended the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria for their consistent advocacy for workers’ welfare, describing them as vital partners in the Commission’s mission to promote a sustainable and inclusive pension system.

“PenCom considers LAWAN and indeed all media professionals in this space as critical partners in our mission to build a reliable, inclusive, and sustainable pension system for Nigeria. We appreciate your efforts in raising awareness about pension reforms (like our Pension Revolution 2.0), and we value the constructive feedback you provide from the field.”

Oloworaran pledged that PenCom would continue to collaborate with the media and other stakeholders to ensure Nigerian workers are fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the AI era.

