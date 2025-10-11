Again, troops neutralise nine terrorists in Borno

FILE IMAGE

… recovers about N5 million ransom money in Magumeri, Gajiram general area

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have killed nine Boko Haram terrorists during a fighting patrol around Goni Dunari village in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

Magumeri, located in the Northern Borno Senatorial District, is about 50 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The latest operation comes barely 24 hours after troops repelled an attack and killed scores of Boko Haram insurgents who attempted to invade their location in Ngamdu town, also in Borno State.

Sources revealed that, apart from killing the terrorists and others who fled with gunshot wounds, troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, in addition to N5 million ransom money around Magumeri and Gajiram axis.

According to a credible military source who is not authorised to talk to the press, who revealed on Saturday morning to our correspondent in Maiduguri that the troops are in high spirits and on all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.

“In continuation of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the Northeast, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducted a successful fighting patrol in response to credible intelligence on the movement of Boko Haram terrorists around Goni Dunari in Magumeri LGA of Borno State on 10 October 2025.

“The terrorists, reportedly moving on two (2) vehicles and 24 foot fighters, were observed setting houses ablaze and terrorising locals. Acting swiftly, our own troops launched an aggressive fighting patrol to intercept the threat.

“As troops advanced towards the objective, the terrorists attempted to flee towards Damjiyakiri village. Vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, while foot fighters were pursued over a distance of approximately 92 km.

“After about 4 hours of tactical pursuit, troops established contact with the fleeing terrorists. A frontal attack was immediately launched, and troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy barrage of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of 5 terrorists, while the remaining 19 dispersed in disarray. Some were wounded, as blood trails were observed at the contact scene.

“Items recovered from the engagement include 1 x AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), 5 x magazines (3 empty, 2 loaded), 31 x 7.62 mm rounds, 1 x Itel mobile phone, and 1 x dagger.

“Notably, no casualties or equipment losses were recorded by OPHK troops during the operation.

“In a similar development along the Gajiram-Bolori-Mile 40-Gajiganna axis, troops mounted on motorcycles engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village.

“During the firefight, 4 terrorists were neutralised, while others dispersed into surrounding bush. Troops also successfully rescued Mr Modu Kinnami (55 years old) and Mr Bukar (57 years old), both from Guzamala, along with a sack containing seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N750,000).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Boko Haram fighters had demanded a ransom of two million naira (N2,000,000) and 2 new Tecno button phones for the release of the captive’s brother.

“Troops recovered the following items from the terrorists: 1 x Blue pickup vehicle (Reg No: GUB 327 XA), 2 x New Tecno button phones, 1 x Jerrycan containing 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). A total sum of Four Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Five Thousand Naira (N4,355,000)

“Further operations are ongoing on all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement.” The Source explained.