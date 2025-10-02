Aftermath derailment: Abuja-Kaduna Train Service resumes operations

…As NRC assures of safety, improved service

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) officially resumed operations on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following weeks of intensive inspections, safety checks, and staff training by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, joined passengers and staff onboard the inaugural trip after the August mishap. His presence was to personally witness the resumption ride and help rebuild public confidence in the service.

The first train departed from Idu Station in Abuja, stopped at Kubwa to pick up passengers, and successfully arrived at Rigasa Station in Kaduna. A return trip was also scheduled the same day, signaling the full restoration of passenger train operations on the corridor.

Speaking with journalists after arrival at Rigasa, Opeifa expressed satisfaction and gave glory to God for the corporation’s recovery period. He stressed the central role of a modern railway system in fostering national unity and development, noting that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has invested heavily in rail infrastructure across the country.

The NRC boss reiterated his commitment to transforming the corporation by prioritizing the completion of ongoing projects, optimizing existing national rail assets, rehabilitating all serviceable rolling stocks, expanding services, improving customer experience, and modernizing operations along the AKTS corridor.

He further disclosed that a dedicated Customer Service Department has been established to promptly address passenger concerns and enhance service delivery.

On safety, Opeifa reassured passengers and staff of the corporation’s unwavering commitment to security and welfare. In addition to the visible presence of police and military personnel along the corridor and at stations, he noted that discreet but effective security measures had also been put in place.

Opeifa reaffirmed his determination to position the NRC as a world-class, passenger-friendly service provider capable of driving socio-economic growth through modern, safe, and efficient rail transport systems nationwide.