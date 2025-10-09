Africa’s biggest climate dialogue returns to Abuja

…Leaders, Investors, Innovators to Chart Practical Pathways for the Continent’s Green Transition

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Africa’s biggest climate dialogue is set to return to Abuja this October, as leaders, investors, and innovators convene to chart practical pathways for the continent’s green transition.

The Africa Climate Forum (ACF) 2025 will take place from October 14–15 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, bringing together governments, businesses, financial institutions, and civil society to explore how Africa can build a cleaner, fairer, and more resilient future.

Now in its third year, the Forum—organized by the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy (GCLBE)—has become a leading platform for translating climate ambitions into action.

This year’s theme, “Bolder, Greener and Better Steps: Closing Transition Gaps in Africa,” focuses on a single mission: helping African nations move from dialogue to tangible results.

Despite notable progress in renewable energy and climate governance, Africa still faces significant challenges, particularly in financing, technology, and institutional capacity.

ACF 2025 will tackle these issues head-on by linking local priorities with global opportunities for finance, innovation, and trade.

Key discussions will also examine the implications of emerging international trade policies—such as the European Union and United Kingdom’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAMs)—on African exports, industries, and jobs.

The two-day event will feature high-level keynote addresses, policy dialogues, technical sessions, side meetings, and networking events. Through its flagship Deal Room, ACF will connect project developers with investors and financial institutions to accelerate funding for green projects.

Meanwhile, the Exhibition and Marketplace will showcase cutting-edge clean technologies and solutions from across Africa and the world—turning ideas into actionable projects that reduce emissions, expand energy access, and create sustainable jobs.

“Africa has moved past the stage of awareness,” said Dr. George Nwangwu, Director General of the Global Centre for Law, Business and Economy.

“The real work now is financing, coordination, and execution—and that is exactly what this Forum is designed to drive,” he added.

Participants will include policymakers, development partners, private sector executives, academics, and climate advocates.

Organizers anticipate concrete outcomes, including new investment commitments, stronger public–private partnerships, and expanded adoption of climate-smart solutions through the ACF Marketplace and Deal Room platforms.

Since its inception in 2023, the Africa Climate Forum has grown into one of the continent’s most respected convenings for advancing climate action and green growth.

As global climate rules tighten and the pressure to deliver real results mounts, ACF 2025 aims to demonstrate how Africa can move from challenges to home-grown, scalable solutions—leading the continent’s transition toward a greener global economy.