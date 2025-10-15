African Union suspends Madagascar after coup

African
The African Union told AFP Wednesday it was suspending Madagascar “with immediate effect” after a coup saw an elite army unit seize power following President Andry Rajoelina’s impeachment.
“The country is suspended with immediate effect,” AU Commission chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told AFP after Madagascar’s top court confirmed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as president to plunge the poor Indian Ocean nation into crisis.
AFP
