ADC urges probe over minister’s alleged certificate irregularities

Uche Nnaji

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate alleged irregularities in the academic credentials of the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed concern that the government’s silence over the controversy could undermine its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The party said the issue had raised public concern and called for decisive action to maintain public trust in the administration.

“The credibility of governance begins with the integrity of those appointed to serve,” Abdullahi said. “Nigerians deserve leaders whose qualifications are beyond dispute.”

The ADC urged the government to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, adding that accountability must remain the guiding principle in addressing such matters.

It further appealed to the Senate and the Department of State Services (DSS) to strengthen their screening and vetting procedures for future nominees to ensure the highest standards of integrity in public service.

“Our country is blessed with competent and qualified minds in all fields of endeavour,” Abdullahi said. “It is important that integrity remains a key criterion for appointment to public office.”