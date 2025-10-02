ADC Deputy Spokesperson in Imo slumps, dies

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of its Deputy Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Hon. Ugochimereze Chinedu Asuzu.

Asuzu, who was also the convener of Ikoro Ndigbo and a leading voice in Igbo sociocultural thought, reportedly slumped and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Chief MacDonald Amadi, the ADC described his passing as a devastating loss, noting his contributions as a “man of uncommon intellect, conviction, and service.”

A native of Umuma Isiaku in Ideato South Local Government Area, Asuzu combined academic brilliance with grassroots activism. He held degrees in Theology and Political Science and was pursuing a doctorate before his death.

Beyond party politics, he was a theologian, entrepreneur, cultural advocate, and founder of Igbo Intelligentsia Renaissance, a platform that promoted cultural renewal and intellectual engagement.

He was also the founder and national leader of I Stand With ADC, a coalition support group that mobilised citizens for democratic participation.

A former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asuzu built a reputation as a prolific writer, public affairs analyst, and visiting lecturer.

The statement further described him as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor who inspired many in both religious and secular circles.

“The passing of Chief Asuzu is an irreplaceable loss to his family, the ADC family, and the larger Nigerian society,” the statement read.

Burial arrangements, it added, would be announced in due course.