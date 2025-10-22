ADC declines comment on Kanu’s detention, faults crackdown on protesters

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has refrained from taking a position on the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, but criticised the federal government over the handling of protests demanding his release.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ADC was more concerned about protecting citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly than debating the legality of Kanu’s detention.

“Without prejudice to why Nnamdi Kanu is being held, as a party, we’ve not made any statement on this,” Abdullahi said.

“What we are saying is that citizens have the right to demonstrate. They have the right to protest in support or against anything the government does or fails to do. That right is fundamental and sacrosanct.”

He explained that the ADC would not comment on Kanu’s continued detention since the matter was still before the court.

“Kanu has not been convicted, and because the case is in court, we will not comment on it. If he were convicted, we could then debate why criminals and drug traffickers are being released while he is still held,” he said.

Abdullahi’s remarks came after security operatives dispersed protesters in Abuja on Monday with tear gas. The demonstrators, led by activist Omoyele Sowore, gathered near Transcorp Hilton to demand Kanu’s release despite a police warning and a court order restricting the protest.

The ADC spokesman faulted the restriction placed on protesters who attempted to march toward the National Assembly, describing the move as undemocratic.

“The National Assembly is the bastion of democracy in Nigeria. “I am surprised that protesters are being stopped from going there. Citizens have the right to go to the National Assembly, submit letters, and hand petitions to their representatives. That is what democracy means,” Abdullahi said.

He also questioned the legality of any judicial order curtailing citizens’ right to free expression.

“I don’t think the court has the right or power to take away the freedom of expression granted by the Constitution,” Abdullahi added.

The ADC maintained that while it would not interfere in Kanu’s legal matter, it would continue to defend citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest.

