ADC constitutes rebranding, constitution review committees, two others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approved the constitution of its rebranding and constitution review committees.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after the inaugural meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said that NWC also approved the constitution of Policy Advocacy and Membership Registration committees.

“The NWC also approved dates for the Ekiti and Osun primary elections. The Ekiti primaries will take place from Oct. 10 to Nov. 20. Osun will take place between November and December,” he said.

Abdullahi further stated that in view of the fact that many of the states have only the chairmen in place, the NWC would put in place transition operational guidelines for the running of the party affairs ahead of the forthcoming congresses. (NAN)