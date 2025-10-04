Actor Simon Chibuzor reveals lingering trauma after kidnaping experience

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and producer Emelu Simon Chibuzor has recounted his harrowing experience of being kidnapped in 2021, while filming “Forbidden Throne’ in Imo State.

He was held captive for four days before being released after a ransom was paid.

Chibuzor was kidnapped on June 19, 2021, at gunpoint. He was blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination, where he was held with another hostage.

Despite the terrifying experience, the kidnappers didn’t harm him and even provided food and medication.

Sharing this harrowing experience with newsmen recently, Chibuzor said the trauma from the experience still lingers, causing him to feel anxious and fearful, even while driving. As a result, he’s become cautious about filming in unfamiliar locations.

He narrates : “It was in 2021 when I was filming Forbidden Throne in imo state I went to get food for the late Jnr Pope and the next thing I saw was a car double cross me with the occupants brandishing Ak47 . It was like a movie set I didn’t know what was going on at a point

“I thought they were unknown gunmen , and before I knew what was happening, they started shooting and they dragged me out of the car and put me in their own car and sped off. Inside the car, they blindfolded me and took me to an unknown destination at first. Later, they took me to a bush where we spent four days. On the 4th day, they came to tell me that my people have paid the ransom and I would be released today.

“When I was freed I started crying, that was when I knew I had been saved . The trauma is still here. I am always scared even when driving from 2021 till now . Sometimes I refuse filming in a place I don’t really know because of the fear.”