Acting helps me express what words cannot — Bobby Ekpe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actor Bobby Ekpe has opened up about his passion for acting and the sacrifices that come with pursuing a career in the movie industry.

In an interview with Potpourri, Ekpe revealed that his curiosity about human behavior initially drew him to the world of acting.

“I’ve always been an inquisitive being, always trying to understand what makes people do the things they do and what it feels like for them. Acting gave me that medium — it helped me express things I couldn’t put into words. I fell in love with the vulnerability and honesty that come with the craft,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, the actor described the journey as both challenging and fulfilling.

“Honestly, I think it has been rewarding. There are times when I doubt myself and wonder why I chose to do this, and then there are times when our work inspires people, and I am reminded why I chose this path. In our line of work, I dare say, reward is relative,” he added.

When asked about the greatest sacrifice he has made for his acting career, Ekpe admitted that giving up stability has been the most demanding part of his journey.

“I have made a lot of sacrifices, but if I’m forced to choose, I’ll go with stability and routine. There are a lot of uncertainties in this line of work and unpredictable schedules. Having to sacrifice certainty and stability tops the chart for me,” he said.

Bobby Ekpe continues to build a reputation as one of Nollywood’s promising talents, known for his depth, versatility, and commitment to storytelling that reflects real human emotions.