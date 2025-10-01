Abuja motor fair revs up for industry giants, visitors

Mr Ifeanyi Agwu, Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions

By Theodore Opara

The Organizing Committee of the Abuja International Motor has revealed that this year’s edition is themed around “Driving the Future of Mobility in Nigeria”, which will focus on showcasing advancements in automotive technology, electric vehicles, and sustainable mobility solutions.

This landmark edition promises to be the most exciting yet, bringing together leading stakeholders in the nation’s automobile and allied sectors. The event will feature exhibitions of the latest models of passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, spare parts, accessories, and services, making Eagle Square a hub of automotive excellence for four days.

“It is going to be the most expansive yet, celebrating a quarter-century of showcasing the latest innovations in the automotive industry while driving commerce and consumer choice for the Nigerian market. The fair will feature a comprehensive display of vehicles, from fuel-efficient sedans and rugged SUVs to heavy-duty trucks, electric vehicles, and the latest in automotive technology and accessories”.

In a major boost for the event, Nigeria’s automotive giants have confirmed their participation, booking significant exhibition spaces.

Some of the nation’s biggest automotive brands have already secured prime exhibition spaces, ensuring an impressive lineup of vehicles and technologies. Among them are Toyota Nigeria, Mikano Motors, Coscharis Motors, and Cedric Autos, alongside several other industry heavyweights.

Visitors can expect to see iconic models such as the Toyota Camry, Corolla, Hilux, Land Cruiser Prado, and Land Cruiser 300 Series, alongside the Hiace Bus and Corolla Cross.

Also on display will be the Changan CS55 Plus, Changan Alsvin, Maxus T60 Pick-up, and ZNA models — each designed to deliver style, performance, and reliability.

Premium brands like Ford, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Morris Garages (MG) will also showcase best-sellers including the Ford Ranger, BMW X5, Jaguar E-Pace, and MG ZS SUV, while Renault will display its popular line-ups.

From Jetour, models like the Dashing, X50, X70, X70 Plus, X90 Plus, T2 PHEV, and Ice Cream will headline the Chinese marque’s presence. Exciting debutants from Cedric Autos — including the Jim Pick-Up, Roar Bus (CNG/Petrol), and Voyah Space Buses (Electric & Petrol). will also make their first public appearance at the show.

This signals to the entire market that the Abuja International Motor Fair remains the undisputed platform for launching products, engaging directly with customers, and gauging market trends. We are pulling out all the stops to make this a truly unforgettable experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.”

With the high demand for premium exhibition space, the committee is urging other automotive companies, spare parts dealers, financial institutions, insurance companies, and ancillary service providers to secure their spots without delay.

“Eagle Square offers a finite amount of prime space,” the Committee added. “We are already experiencing a surge in booking inquiries following these major confirmations. To avoid disappointment and to leverage the massive marketing campaign we are rolling out, we strongly advise interested companies to contact us now to book their spaces. This is the perfect opportunity to position your brand alongside the best in the business and connect with thousands of potential buyers.”

The 25th Abuja International Motor Fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including government officials, corporate fleet managers, auto enthusiasts, and the general public.

We therefore, invite members of the public, car enthusiasts, corporate buyers, government agencies, and policymakers to attend and experience first-hand the latest innovations redefining mobility in Nigeria. In this edition there is a brand/model for everyone, according to taste, need and choice.

About the Abuja International Motor Fair:

The Abuja International Motor Fair is Nigeria’s leading automotive trade exhibition. For 25 years, it has served as a vital bridge between automotive manufacturers, dealers, and the Nigerian public, fostering business growth and showcasing the future of mobility in the region.

The Abuja International Motor Fair has, over the years, grown to become West Africa’s biggest auto fair, attracting both local and international brands, thousands of visitors, investors, and policymakers. This silver jubilee edition will include special test-drive sessions, product launches, side attractions, and a dedicated pavilion for spare parts and allied products.