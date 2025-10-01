Abuja: MC Shortcut to host comedy show

By Nnasom David

Excitement is building in Abuja as the 7th edition of the annual comedy show, Leave Comedy for Shortcut, is set to hold on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

The popular event, headlined by comedian MC Shortcut under the management of Shortcut Entertainment, has become a major fixture in Nigeria’s entertainment calendar. It brings together leading comedians, musicians, dancers, DJs, MCs, and high-profile personalities from across the country.

Organisers said ticket sales are already in high demand, with businesses leveraging the platform to advertise their products and services. The show has also generated significant buzz on mainstream and social media, with top celebrities lending support.

MC Shortcut has been meeting stakeholders and securing endorsements ahead of the show. Known for drawing big names to his performances, he expressed confidence that this year’s edition will be one of the most memorable yet.

The comedy showcase has consistently attracted large audiences and continues to grow as a platform for entertainment, networking, and cultural celebration in the Federal Capital Territory.