Abuja Lawyers petition US Attorney General against Sowore, seek probe of financial activities

Omoyele Sowore

…Tax Filings, Visa Suspension, Others

A group of lawyers based in Abuja have petitioned the Attorney General of the State of New York, United States of America, seeking investigations into the financial activities of Sahara Media Group Incorporated and its owner, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

The lawyers, in a petition on their behalf by Heartland Advisors & Solicitors, dated October 7, 2025, and submitted at the United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday, also demanded a “suspension, and or invalidation of Sowore’s U.S travel documents.”

Demands in the petition signed by Barrister Sunday Oluwole and Barrister Felix Olanrewaju Wolemiwa, also include; “Examination of Sahara Media Group Inc.’s financial records, including the MacArthur Foundation grant, for compliance with New York nonprofit laws (e.g., N-PCL § 112), investigate whether funds raised by Sahara Media Group Inc. are used for their intended charitable purposes or diverted to personal or political activities and review Mr. Sowore’s individual and corporate tax filings for compliance with U.S. tax laws, particularly regarding income supporting his U.S. property and lifestyle.”

The petition titled; “Request for Investigation into Financial Activities of Sahara Media Group Inc. and Mr. Omoyele Sowore,” read; “We are writing to respectfully request your office’s review of the financial activities of Sahara Media Group Inc., a New York-registered entity, and its founder, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian citizen residing in the United States. This request stems from concerns about potential discrepancies in nonprofit financial reporting, tax compliance, and asset declarations, which may impact both U.S. and Nigerian public interests.

“Mr. Sowore, a prominent activist and former Nigerian presidential candidate (2019, 2023), operates Sahara Media Group Inc., which runs Sahara Reporters. Public records raise questions about the organization’s financial transparency and Mr. Sowore’s personal financial disclosures, particularly given his political activities abroad.”

They listed their key concerns to include; nonprofit Funding and Transparency, noting that Sahara Media Group Inc. received a $1.3 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation (2016–2019) for journalist training in Nigeria, and alleging that limited public reporting on the utilization of these funds raises concerns about compliance with New York nonprofit laws requiring transparency and proper use of charitable funds.

“On asset declaration discrepancies, the lawyers alleged that “In 2023, Mr. Sowore reportedly declared to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ownership of a single Nigerian property valued at ₦5 million and a 2008 Toyota Camry. However, public records indicate he purchased a U.S. property around 2018, valued at approximately $552,000, which may not have been disclosed in his INEC filing. This raises questions about potential concealment of assets or perjury under Nigerian law, with possible U.S. tax implications if unreported.”

Raising questions about Sowore’s financial capacity and lifestyle, the lawyers said, “Reports suggest Mr Sowore’s son attends Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey, with annual tuition of approximately $59,235 (2024–2025). This, alongside his political campaign expenditures in Nigeria, appears inconsistent with the reported financial capacity of Sahara Media Group Inc., which operates primarily as a media outlet. A review of his income sources and tax compliance could clarify whether these are supported by legitimate, reported earnings.”

They also said that “In 2018, GoFundMe temporarily suspended a $2 million fundraiser for Mr. Sowore’s ‘Take Back Nigeria Movement’ due to concerns about its purpose. Though later restored, this incident warrants scrutiny to ensure funds raised in New York comply with charitable solicitation laws.”

“Given your office’s authority to oversee nonprofit organizations registered in New York, I respectfully request that you examine Sahara Media Group Inc.’s financial records, including the MacArthur Foundation grant, for compliance with New York nonprofit laws (e.g., N-PCL § 112), investigate whether funds raised by Sahara Media Group Inc. are used for their intended charitable purposes or diverted to personal or political activities, review Mr. Sowore’s individual and corporate tax filings for compliance with U.S. tax laws, particularly regarding income supporting his U.S. property and lifestyle and suspend, and or invalidate his U.S travel documents.

“This request is made in good faith to promote accountability and transparency, protecting the integrity of nonprofit operations in New York and public trust in cross-border political activities.”